Pa. ski resort hopes to reopen Saturday after chair-lift problem


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

BOALSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania ski resort says it hopes to reopen this weekend after upgrades to its chair-lift system stemming from a malfunction last weekend that stranded dozens and left five with minor injuries.

Tussey Mountain said today “weakened spring packs inside the chairlift grips” apparently caused Saturday’s accident, so the entire system is being replaced.

General manager Sue Matalavage said in a statement state investigators will then inspect the equipment again, and officials hope to resume operations Saturday.

Officials said last Saturday a chair carrying skiers and snowboarders slid back along the haul rope, starting a chain reaction that involved a total of four chairs. State police said more than 50 people were stranded and five had minor injuries. Mountain said those affected are recovering.

