Niles safety services building roof leaks as repairs are underway

NILES

A leaking roof under repair in the city’s Safety Services building forced the Financial Planning and Supervision Commission to meet in the city’s Wellness Center.

Now the commission, which oversees Niles’ efforts to emerge from fiscal emergency, wants to know if the repair costs will negatively affect the city’s recovery plan.

“I am concerned about the significant impact on the capital [improvements] plan,” Quentin Potter, commission chairman, said at the Tuesday meeting.

Roof repairs at the building, which houses municipal court and a fire station, were underway when the leaks were detected Monday. Damage to the clerk of courts area forced the cancellation of court proceedings Monday and Tuesday.

