JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

N.H. police seek man who robbed Salvation Army at gunpoint


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 2:06 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man who held up two Salvation Army employees at gunpoint as they closed the store for the night and stole their money bag.

Authorities say two workers were leaving the thrift store in Portsmouth at about 8:30 p.m. Monday when they were approached by a man wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and ski mask. He robbed them and fled.

The employees returned to the store and called police. Information on the amount of money stolen was not immediately available.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes