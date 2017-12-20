JOBS
Mother sues San Francisco police for fatally shooting son


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 2:22 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Northern California mother has filed a civil-rights lawsuit alleging a San Francisco police rookie wrongfully shot and killed her unarmed son as he fled from a stolen van he was driving earlier this month.

Lawyers for the mother of 42-year-old Keita O'Neil filed the lawsuit today in federal court in San Francisco.

Officer Christopher Samayoa was riding in the passenger seat of a patrol car when he shot O'Neil in the head on Dec. 1. Samayoa had graduated from the city's police academy four days before the shooting and was riding with a field training officer.

The lawsuit alleges O'Neil jumped from a slow-moving van and was fleeing on foot when Samayoa needlessly fired his gun.

