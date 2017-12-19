JOBS
Father and son face theft-related charges


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 10:53 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Brandon Phillips, 40, and his son Tyler, 20, were arrested on theft charges Monday afternoon.

Brandon Phillips is accused of walking out of Tractor Supply Co., 6225 Mahoning Ave., without paying for a chainsaw, according to the report, and Tyler drove his father from the store. Police stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Silica Road and Ohltown Road, searched the car and found the chainsaw, the report said.

Brandon Phillips was arrested on a warrant out of Summit County for probation violation, and is charged with misdemeanor theft. Tyler Phillips is charged with complicity to theft.

