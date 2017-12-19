Donnie Iris at book signing event

WARRENDALE, PA.

Donnie Iris and keyboardist-songwriter Mark Avsec of Donnie Iris and the Cruisers will sign copies of the new book “The Story of Donnie Iris and the Cruisers” at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille. 103 Slade Lane, on Wednesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

It will be the first opportunity for fans of the band to purchase the book, which was written by D.X. Ferris and is being published by Primary Records Group. Ferris also will be at the event.

The trio will be joined on stage by comedian and former WDVE-102.5 FM radio host Jim Krenn for a discussion of the rock biography.

The book, which includes dozens of classic photos, was written after Ferris conducted numerous interviews and examined more than 50 years of public and private archival material. It is the first book written about the band, which will next perform Feb. 3 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, Pa.

Jergel’s is just off U.S. 19, about a mile south of exit 28 of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.