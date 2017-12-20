JOBS
Campbell residents asked to weigh in on water plant


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

CAMPBELL

City officials are calling on residents to weigh in on the fate of the water treatment plant and distribution system.

Mayor Nick Phillips, city council members and wastewater Superintendent James Tovarnak will present information regarding the plant at 7 p.m. Thursday during a town hall meeting at the administration building on Tenney Avenue.

Council President George Levendis characterized the plant as being near “catastrophic failure” at a recent council meeting, and warned that repairing and maintaining the plant could cost the city millions of dollars.

The administrators will call on the public to decide if they want to sell the plant, have the city continue to operate it, and if so, how they want the city to pay for the needed improvements.

Read more about the matter in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

