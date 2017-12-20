JOBS
Brown seeks investment in C-130J plane and air base upgrade


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 3:57 p.m.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, co-chairman of the Senate Air Force Caucus, has joined a bipartisan group of senators in sending a letter calling on the U.S. Department of Defense to increase investment in C-130J planes.

Also, Brown, D-Ohio, continued to call for upgrades of C-130s at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna; abandon proposed cuts to the program, and instead invest in more C-130J planes as a long-term cost-saving measure.

“By design, the C-130J provides significant operational and support savings, more operational capability per aircraft, lower life-cycle costs, common logistics and training support, and improved active duty and air reserve component inter-operability,” the senators wrote.

