Austintown boy combines love of books with love of animals

AUSTINTOWN

At 7 years old, Cody O’Connell stays busy.

He’s a second-grader at Austintown Elementary School, and a member of the Cub Scouts; he takes tap dance and guitar lessons; and is a member of Chicken Feet, a rock band in Hubbard Music’s Rock U music instruction program.

His mom, Courtney, said most nights Cody has something to do after school.

“He stays busy,” she said. “For sure.”

In addition to his schooling, Cub Scouts meetings and music lessons, Cody had an idea.

“I went to a library and I thought I should make my own library,” Cody said.

So he did.

It began as a diaper box in the yard, filled with books. Then, out of necessity, Cody’s Little Library became a wooden box to hold – and better protect – a greater number of books.

The community library hangs in a tree in the family’s Notre Dame Avenue Home, designated by a sign that reads “Cody’s Little Library.” Residents are free to take a book, or leave a book.

Courtney and Pat, who are parents of three boys, said people have given much more than they’ve taken.

Cody’s latest project incorporates the community library. Every year around the holidays, the O’Connells make an effort to give back.

Below the library is a tote, where Cody’s asking for donations of lightly-used blankets for homeless animals in the area.

Read more about his efforts in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.