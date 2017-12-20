JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Audi recalls more than 52,000 cars; fuel lines can leak


Published: Tue, December 19, 2017 @ 4:24 p.m.

DETROIT (AP) — Audi is recalling more than 52,000 luxury cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix fuel lines that can leak and increase the risk of a fire.

The recall covers certain A6 and A7 cars from the 2012 through 2014 model years.

The Volkswagen luxury brand said in government documents the fuel lines have a compression point to make them easier to install. But over time, that point can weaken and may leak fuel.

The documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the cars were made between Jan. 25, 2011 and Sept. 13, 2013. Audi says no fires or injuries have been reported.

Owners will be notified starting Feb. 5. Dealers will replace the faulty fuel lines.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes