Will Youngstown council sell former St. Vincent DePaul dining hall?

YOUNGSTOWN — City council will consider legislation Wednesday to have the board of control sell the former St. Vincent DePaul Society dining hall to a company that plans to turn the structure – and the attached closed cigar store – into a restaurant.

The proposal would be to sell the old dining hall at 208 W. Front St. to Winner Group Holdings Ltd., headed by Earl Winner, for $79,000. Winner Group also owns the former cigar store, which shares a common structural wall with the closed dining hall.

“One of the driving factors [for the sale to Winner] is the common wall, and the other is the best use of the structure is as an entertainment facility,” said city Finance Director David Bozanich.

Winner also owns the Utopia Video Nightclub and the New Brickhouse Tavern, both on East Midlothian Boulevard.

The city purchased the former dining hall from the St. Vincent DePaul Society last month for $79,000 – the appraised price – with plans to quickly resell it for that amount. The property is near the downtown amphitheater project site.

