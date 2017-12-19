Sports website says Eddie DeBartolo Jr. seeks to purchase Carolina Panthers

Youngstown native Eddie DeBartolo Jr. has interest in buying the Carolina Panthers, Jim Trotter of ESPN reports.

DeBartolo, inducted into the Hall of Fame as a contributor in 2016, is exploring the possibility of putting a group together, according to website profootball.com

DeBartolo owned the 49ers from 1977-2000 before turning over control of the franchise to his sister, Denise York. The 49ers won five Super Bowls under DeBartolo’s ownership.

“I am going to respect Jerry Richardson’s wish to not discuss the sale of the Carolina Panthers until after their season is over,” DeBartolo said in a statement released to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.