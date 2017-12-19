Pa. man seeks 4th trial in 1997 slaying of teen romantic rival

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man convicted three times in the killing of a teen romantic rival two decades ago is seeking a fourth trial.

Andrew Callahan is serving life without parole in the November 1997 death of 16-year-old Micah Pollock in Beccaria Township. The case is on appeal again after a ban on mandatory life without parole terms for juveniles.

The Mirror newspaper of Altoona reports the 36-year-old defendant’s current attorney, Shawn McGraw, is challenging a previous attorney’s decision not to seek a voluntary intoxication defense in his 2010 Clearfield County trial.

Callahan and Pollock were classmates at Glendale High School in Flinton, about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Callahan has said a gun accidentally discharged as the two were hunting, but prosecutors say he was jealous that Pollock was dating his ex-girlfriend.