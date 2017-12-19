JOBS
Ohio health officials report flu activity now at highest level


Published: Mon, December 18, 2017 @ 7:57 p.m.

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Department of Health says flu activity has now been upgraded to its highest level, about two weeks after the state said hospitalizations were much worse than a year ago.

Last year, flu activity wasn’t elevated to “widespread” until mid-January. The Dayton Daily News reports there have been 401 flu-associated hospitalizations statewide since health officials made the upgrade announcement Monday.

There were 8,661 flu-associated hospitalizations in 2016.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot as soon as possible.

