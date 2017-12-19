Ohio authorities: loose dogs attacked 2 mini horses, 1 horse

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities are looking for two loose dogs they say killed two mini-horses and injured a full-size horse so badly it had to be put down.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Unit says one of the mini-horses’ owners shot and killed a third dog involved in the attack.

The mini-horses were named Bella and Pablo. They were being boarded at the southwestern Ohio home of a relative of the owner when Friday’s attack happened. The horse was euthanized Saturday.