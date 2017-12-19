JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio authorities: loose dogs attacked 2 mini horses, 1 horse


Published: Mon, December 18, 2017 @ 7:45 p.m.

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio authorities are looking for two loose dogs they say killed two mini-horses and injured a full-size horse so badly it had to be put down.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden Unit says one of the mini-horses’ owners shot and killed a third dog involved in the attack.

The mini-horses were named Bella and Pablo. They were being boarded at the southwestern Ohio home of a relative of the owner when Friday’s attack happened. The horse was euthanized Saturday.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes