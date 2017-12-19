JOBS
Mill Creek MetroParks to train arborist from within park workforce


Published: Mon, December 18, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mill Creek MetroParks will open up training opportunities to employees who wish to become certified arborists.

The MetroParks board approved that action at a meeting tonight despite some disagreement on the issue.

The board’s standing committee on horticulture had recommended the MetroParks hire a full-time certified arborist. MetroParks Executive Director Aaron Young, however, recommended a different approach to maintaining the park’s trees: Training employees, and continuing the practice of contracting some work out.

“The recommendation to the board is one of cost-effectiveness that we feel is meeting the needs of the MetroParks,” he said.

Young said the MetroParks spends about 10 percent of what a full-time arborist would cost by maintaining trees via current staff and contracted services.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

