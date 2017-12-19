JOBS
Grinch steals family's Christmas presents from North Side home


Published: Mon, December 18, 2017 @ 9:04 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A woman reported to city police today someone broke into her North Side residence and stole presents from under her Christmas tree.

According to a police report, the woman told police she and her three children left their residence on Hammaker Street about 5:30 p.m., then returned an hour later to find the living room ransacked and several presents missing from under the tree. No other rooms were disturbed and nothing else was taken, according to the report.

