Dave Bozanich resigns as Youngstown finance director Dec. 31


Published: Mon, December 18, 2017 @ 9:50 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Finance Director David Bozanich submitted a letter or resignation today, effective Dec. 31, to Mayor John A. McNally.

The letter is essentially moot, as Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown has said on a number of occasions he would not retain Bozanich when Brown takes over as mayor Jan. 1.

“Dave has been a very good finance director, and I’ve enjoyed working with him,” McNally said tonight. “He’s helped us tremendously with numerous projects and has worked well with many mayors of the last 30 years. He will be difficult to replace.”

Brown told The Vindicator on Friday he had received no applications for the finance director position. He plans to conduct a national search for the job.

