Campbell cops step up patrols to fight holiday crime

CAMPBELL — The image of a trove of ribbon-wrapped gifts piled beneath a Christmas tree may be an idyllic holiday scene, but it’s also a tantalizing target for criminals looking to make a quick buck.

In response to the increased opportunity for theft provided by the holiday season, the Campbell Police Department has stepped up its patrols for December, calling the heightened presence Knights Before Christmas.

In the weeks leading up to and including the holidays, officers – some in plain clothes and unmarked cars – spend more time cruising the city’s streets to watch for any signs of illegal activity.

Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik said the officers working the Knights Before Christmas patrols aren’t subject to calls, but instead act as roving sentinels calling in suspicious or illegal activity to uniformed officers in marked cars.

“We actually just picked up someone a few nights ago with drugs on them based on information we got from one of our patrols,” Puskarcik said.

Though summer traditionally is a much more active period for crime, the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Victimization report for 2016 shows certain criminal acts such as burglary and larceny increase in December.