AG Sessions adding 2 new prosecutors in northern Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says two federal prosecutors will be added in northern Ohio to work on reducing violent crime.

Sessions announced today the two new prosecutors being added to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Toledo are among 40 prosecutors being assigned nationwide.

He says he plans to deploy another 260 new federal prosecutors in the coming months.

Sessions was in Toledo to speak with dozens of law enforcement officials from northern Ohio.

He says the state’s fourth-largest city is like many across the country that are seeing a big jump in violent crime.

The Blade newspaper in Toledo recently reported the 38 killings in the city this year is just two shy of reaching 40 for the first time since 1994.