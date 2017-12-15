Youngstown man receives 20-count federal indictment

YOUNGSTOWN — A federal grand jury has indicted a Youngstown man on 20 counts involving drug trafficking and gun crimes.

Antonio D. Young, 22, sold heroin and crack cocaine from January 2016 through March 2017, according to the indictment.

He also maintained a home on Kendis Circle on the East Side from which he sold drugs, the indictment said.

Young also used a .40-caliber handgun in connection with drug-trafficking crimes, the indictment said.

The FBI, Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case, which will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Toepfer.