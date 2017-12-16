Suspect in Liberty bank robbery nabbed in Niles

LIBERTY

Michael Scott Williams, 36, was arrested on charges of robbery, fleeing and eluding, receiving stolen property in connection with a robbery at the PNC Bank on Belmont Avenue. Liberty detective Ray Buhala said Williams, who appeared to be unarmed, gave a note to the teller Friday requesting money, and was given an undetermined amount. He then drove from the bank in a blue Infiniti, which was later revealed to be stolen from the Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue. A witness got the license plate number and provided it to police, who alerted surrounding departments to the car, Buhala said. A Warren police officer observed the suspect’s car in the city and followed him. The chase ended in Niles. Williams ditched the car on Madison Street and ran to a house on John Street, where he was arrested by Niles police. Niles police said Dylan Hanger, 26, who was at the house, was charged with obstruction of justice.

