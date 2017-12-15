JOBS
Sources: Indians free-agent 1B Santana signs with Phillies


Published: Fri, December 15, 2017 @ 3:36 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA — Two people familiar with the situation say the Phillies and veteran first baseman Carlos Santana have agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal.

The people spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the agreement is contingent on Santana passing a physical.

The 31-year-old Santana hit 23 home runs and had 79 RBIs with Cleveland last season, where he had spent all eight years of his career. He started as a catcher in 2010 and shifted to first base in 2015.

Santana has a .249 career batting average and .445 slugging percentage.

Philadelphia is looking to boost its offense after finishing last in the NL East at 66-96. Its top slugger last year was third baseman Maikel Franco, who had 24 home runs.

Santana’s departure is a big loss for Cleveland, which won the AL Central last season but lost a divisional series to the Yankees.

