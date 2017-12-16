JOBS
Puerto Rican native raising funds for hurricane victims with dance lessons Saturday


Published: Fri, December 15, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Samir Andrades visited his family in Puerto Rico over the summer before returning to his home in Youngstown. Just a couple months later, in September, Hurricane Maria devastated his home country.

“The government wasn’t prepared to deal with this disaster because of financial problems. It’s desperate. The rate of suicide is crazy,” he said.

Three months later, Puerto Ricans including his parents still struggle with not having water, electricity and basic supplies. Andrades knew he needed to do something to help.

Teaching Latin Dance classes on Saturdays in a fiery red room of the Coy Cornelius building on Belmont Avenue is the start of his efforts to raise money for Puerto Rico while trying to spread joy in Youngstown.

After all, he said he came to Youngstown in the first place because he knew he could use his talents to bring something fresh to the city.

Read more about him and his lessons in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

