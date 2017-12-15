JOBS
Pa. school district closes again after 2nd threat


Published: Fri, December 15, 2017 @ 3:10 p.m.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district has canceled classes for the second time this week due to social media threats.

Westmont Hilltop schools in Cambria County closed today as Upper Yoder police investigate the new threat. Classes were also called off Monday.

The superintendent and the police chief say the earlier threat was found not to be credible, but the more recent one was “written and clear.”

The statement says the threat was sent Wednesday and seen by district officials Thursday. Classes were not in session Thursday due to inclement weather.

