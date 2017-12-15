JOBS
News photographer sues Ohio sheriff’s deputy who shot him


Published: Fri, December 15, 2017 @ 1:05 p.m.

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff’s office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.

The lawsuit filed Thursday by Andrew Grimm and KBA News Inc. against deputy Jacob Shaw, Clark County and New Carlisle claims Shaw used excessive force and violated Grimm’s civil rights.

Shaw said he mistook Grimm’s camera for a gun when he shot him twice in September in New Carlisle, about 60 miles west of Columbus.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The Springfield News-Sun reports a Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesman and the New Carlisle city manager declined to comment.

The suit seeks at least $75,000 in damages.

