Canfield chem students garner $25K award in national competition

CANFIELD

Tom Slaven’s advanced placement chemistry class burst into cheers Wednesday when they heard their submission to the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest was a state winner.

Canfield High School is one of 51 districts in the nation to make it this far in Solve for Tomorrow. For winning the state, the class receives $25,000 in Samsung technology and equipment to produce an informational video.

The contest tasks students with solving a problem in their community through the classroom using science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

“We’re excited that there’s a problem in the community that we can solve,” Junior Lindsay Wills said.

Slaven’s class proposed the idea of a device that could curb E. coli’s presence in local bodies of water.

After reviewing every national finalists’ project proposal, Slavens said theirs is the sole proposal whose primary focus is on chemistry. The majority lean into technology.

