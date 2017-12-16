Brown unveils applicants for Youngstown department heads

YOUNGSTOWN — Mayor-elect Jamael Tito Brown said he received “a great group of applicants” to join his incoming cabinet.

Brown, a Democrat, tonight released the names of applicants for eight department heads: law director, buildings and grounds commissioner, public works deputy director, city prosecutor, fire chief, police chief, water commissioner and parks and recreation director.

No one applied for the finance director position. Brown said he and his transition team had already planned to conduct a national search for the spot because of the financial problems facing the city before having no one apply for the job.

Brown wants to select as many department heads by the time he takes office Jan. 1, but said he won’t rush any decision.

Among the familiar names applying for the jobs are several current department heads. That includes Law Director Martin Hume; Charles Shasho, public works deputy director; Prosecutor Dana Lantz; Police Chief Robin Lees; Water Commissioner Harry L. Johnson III; and Robert Burke, parks and recreation director.

For the complete story, read Saturday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com