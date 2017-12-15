Aqua Ohio interested in buying Youngstown’s water

YOUNGSTOWN
Aqua Ohio has delivered a letter of interest to Youngstown Mayor John McNally for the purchase of the city’s water distribution system.
The city’s water system is worth at least $50 million based upon publicly available information, said Aqua Ohio President Ed Kolodziej.
In addition to providing a potential source of funds to the city, Aqua’s offer addresses the continuous need for infrastructure investment and environmental compliance.
