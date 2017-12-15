JOBS
2 killed, 3 seriously hurt in multicar crash near Columbus


Published: Fri, December 15, 2017 @ 1:10 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Robert Fish and front-seat passenger, 54-year-old Lisa Hiles, both of Columbus, were killed in the crash Thursday on U.S. Route 23 in Delaware County.

The patrol says Fish was driving north when his car crossed the center line and struck a car headed in the opposite direction, triggering collisions with a semitrailer and another car.

A Columbus man driving the car that Fish struck and his two backseat passengers were taken to a Columbus hospital with serious injuries.

Fish died at the scene. Hiles died at a hospital. The patrol says neither she nor Fish were using seat belts.

The accident remains under investigation.

