Warriors Rock concert Saturday at Playhouse is postponed


Published: Thu, December 14, 2017 @ 2:22 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Warriors Rock concert slated for Saturday at the Youngstown Playhouse has been​ ​postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, according to a news release from the company.

The show, which features Gary Racan and the Studio E Band, will be rescheduled for an as-yet undetermined date in the spring.

Tickets holders may call 330-788-8739 or visit the Youngstown Playhouse box office for a refund or information.

