Sus[ected drunken driver hit bicyclist, Boardman cops say

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township police say a man suspected of driving while intoxicated hit a bicyclist in a parking lot.

Stephen Rivers, 23, of Boardman Boulevard, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault, improper handling of a firearm, obstructing official business, operating a vehicle while impaired, hit/skip with injuries, and driving under suspension, according to police and court records. He also was cited for open container, reckless operation on private property, and a driver’s license offense.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched to a Southern Park Mall parking lot at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Someone called 911 to report being hit by a pick-up truck.

Police reported seeing the truck near DeBartolo Place “traveling in a very reckless manner,” and stopped it on Boardman Boulevard.

Police said the driver, identified as Rivers, smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and refused to cooperate.

Reax more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.