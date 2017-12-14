Retiring New York Times publisher to be replaced by his son

NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of The New York Times Co. is stepping down after 25 years and will be succeeded by his 37-year-old son, the Times announced today.

Arthur O. Sulzberger Jr. will retire as of Dec. 31 but will remain as chairman of the board of directors, the newspaper said. His son and current deputy publisher, Arthur Gregg Sulzberger, will take over as publisher.

"It is the greatest honor to serve The Times – and the people who make it what it is – as the next publisher," the younger Sulzberger, known as A.G., said in a staffwide email.

Sulzberger praised his father as "the only publisher of his generation who took the reins of a great news organization and left it even better than he found."

A.G. Sulzberger will be the fifth generation of the Ochs-Sulzberger family to serve as publisher since Adolph Ochs, his great great-grandfather, bought the Times in 1896.

The outgoing publisher, who is 66, took over from his own father, Arthur O. Sulzberger, in 1992 and went on to preside during an era of rapid change brought on by the rise of digital media.

The Times published its first color photo in 1993 and its first web edition in 1996.

The newspaper's 2011 move to charge online readers through a pay wall was watched closely, with some doubting consumers would pay for content they were used to getting for free. The Times now has 3.5 million subscribers, 2.5 million of them paying for digital-only content.