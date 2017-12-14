JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Newton Falls 'Shop With A Cop' event is today


Published: Thu, December 14, 2017 @ 3:05 p.m.

NEWTON FALLS — The annual "Shop With A Cop" event is today to benefit 15 local children.

The children will be treated to a visit by Santa, and a pizza and cake party at Faces Down Under downtown at 5 p.m.

The children will be taken to Target at Eastwood Mall in Niles, with an anticipated arrival time of 6:45pm, where they will be be allowed to shop for toys, clothes, winter boots and coats.

The event is sponsored by the village police department and funded by the Western Reserve Lodge 120 Fraternal Order of Police (Newton Falls and Braceville).

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes