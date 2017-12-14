Newton Falls 'Shop With A Cop' event is today

NEWTON FALLS — The annual "Shop With A Cop" event is today to benefit 15 local children.

The children will be treated to a visit by Santa, and a pizza and cake party at Faces Down Under downtown at 5 p.m.

The children will be taken to Target at Eastwood Mall in Niles, with an anticipated arrival time of 6:45pm, where they will be be allowed to shop for toys, clothes, winter boots and coats.

The event is sponsored by the village police department and funded by the Western Reserve Lodge 120 Fraternal Order of Police (Newton Falls and Braceville).