Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 27

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted 27 people including four men accused of participating in fraudulent check-cashing at numerous PNC banks in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Mario Luis Vega, 24, of Phoenix and Lamone Lawrence, 29, Juzan Spence, 22, and Grantley Lawrence, 23, all of Bronx, New York face charges of forgery, identity fraud, theft, receiving stolen property, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Poland Township police arrested the four men at the PNC branch on U.S. Route 224.

Police said Vega was in the bank and the other suspects were in a “getaway vehicle.”

The men fraudulently used the identities of two PNC customers to cash checks at various branches, police said.

The Mahoning County grand jury also indicted these people on these charges Thursday:

William Sullivan, 27, West Evergreen Avenue, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, assault, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine.

Jaime A. Webb, 32, West Pine Lake Road, Salem, importuning and possessing criminal tools.

Michael A. Welsh, 44, Jackson Street, Campbell, domestic violence.

Burton D. Clowser, 38, Howard Boulevard, Poland, domestic violence.

Dafiness Champagne Patterson, 19, East Midlothian Boulevard, Struthers, possession of cocaine.

Tre Levi Braxton Johnson, 23, Glenwood Avenue, and Brad Walker, 24, East Auburndale Avenue, discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises with firearm specifications, aggravated possession of drugs and two counts each of illegal possession of weapons and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Frank G. Emerson Jr., 42, Valerie Drive, and Alex A. Parent, 32, East Midlothian Boulevard, aggravated robbery and robbery with firearm specifications.

Adam T. Giesey, 32, Tremble Avenue, Campbell, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a dangerous drug and aggravated menacing.

Keith Mitchell, 45, Goleta Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Anthony Vogle, 36, Devitt Avenue, Campbell, failure to register.

Jennifer L. James, 27, East Midlothian Boulevard, theft.

Andrew L. Howard, 27, East Midlothian Bouelvard, domestic violence and two counts of burglary.

Heather Bara, 39, and Johanan Pandone, 33, South Schenley Avenue, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and petty theft.

Chastiady M. Warman, 22, Slosson Street, Akron, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vernon Johnson Jr., 23, East Philadelphia Avenue, illegal possession of weapons, carrying concealed weapons, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Janicka Shuler, 21, South Glenellen Avenue, inciting to violence.

Miranda Sprague, 29, West Chalmers Avenue, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gollin Freeman, 42, Glenwood Avenue, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Raheem Johnson, 21, Benford Lane, possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

John Doe, possession of cocaine, illegal possession of weapons with a forefeiture specification and two counts each of trafficking in cocaine and possession of drugs.