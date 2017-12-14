Lewis found guilty of binding, stabbing Howard Ramey to death

YOUNGSTOWN

After about four hours of deliberation, a jury found Wallace Lewis guilty of stabbing a man to death.

Lewis, 28, of Steel Street, was convicted of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the Aug. 10, 2016, death of Howard Ramey, 53.

The verdict came in Thursday afternoon in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, presided over by Judge Maureen Sweeney. A sentencing date has not been set.

Police found Ramey in a fruit cellar in the basement of his Palmer Avenue home on the South Side with his arms and legs bound and 25 stab wounds to his head and neck.

Lewis sold drugs from Ramey’s house in exchange for providing Ramey with crack cocaine, police said.

Ramey’s daughter testified her father got into an argument with Lewis, who wanted Ramey to pay $30 for the crack cocaine.

