JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Kirkmere Elementary School holiday concert is Friday


Published: Thu, December 14, 2017 @ 2:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Kirkmere Elementary School’s holiday concert will also serve as a community thank you.

The concert, under the direction of music teacher Chloe Verba and Cynthia Little, gospel choir director, begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the school’s cafeteria.

The event will also be a way to thank those who serve the community. District Superintendent Joe Meranto, Mayor John A. McNally, police Chief Robin Lees and members of the city school board have been invited.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes