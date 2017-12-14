Kirkmere Elementary School holiday concert is Friday

YOUNGSTOWN — Kirkmere Elementary School’s holiday concert will also serve as a community thank you.
The concert, under the direction of music teacher Chloe Verba and Cynthia Little, gospel choir director, begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the school’s cafeteria.
The event will also be a way to thank those who serve the community. District Superintendent Joe Meranto, Mayor John A. McNally, police Chief Robin Lees and members of the city school board have been invited.
