Jury finds Wallace Lewis guilty of murder

YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County jury today found Wallace Lewis guilty of the murder of Howard Ramey.

Lewis, 28, of Steel Street was convicted of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the August 2016 stabbing death of Ramey, 53.

Police found Ramey tied up in his basement with 25 stab wounds about his head and neck.

Lewis was selling drugs out of Ramey’s house in exchange for providing Ramey with crack, police said.

Two co-defendants, Felicia Ward and Calvin Shelton are serving four-year prison sentences on kidnapping convictions related to Ramey’s death.

