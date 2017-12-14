JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

House Speaker says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon


Published: Thu, December 14, 2017 @ 2:08 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon.

The Wisconsin Republican was asked today about two published reports suggesting he might leave his job soon after the GOP passes a rewrite of the U.S. tax code.

Asked by a reporter if he's quitting anytime soon, Ryan chuckled and said, "I'm not. No."

Ryan spoke as Politico and the Huffington Post published reports speculating that Ryan would make this term his last or even quit within weeks. Ryan took the job reluctantly, after former Speaker John Boehner of Ohio stepped aside abruptly in 2015.

A Ryan spokeswoman calls the reports "pure speculation."

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes