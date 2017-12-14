Charles Dellapenna sentenced to prison in motorcycle club shooting

WARREN — Charles Dellapenna III, the third and final defendant in the June 18, 2016, killings of two motorcycle club members and injuring of two others outside a Warren Township tavern, was sentenced to six years in prison today.

Dellapenna, 48, of Warren, pleaded guilty earlier to two counts of complicity to involuntary manslaughter and two counts of complicity to felonious assault and was offered a plea agreement calling for seven years in prison.

His sentence apparently was affected by unspecified "complications" in the case that resulted in lower-than-expected prison sentences being given to the two other defendants in the case.

Dellapenna and two other members of the Forever Two Wheelz motorcycle club of Warren were originally charged with aggravated murder, but all took plea agreements in exchange for their guilty pleas.

David Bailes Jr., 46, of Warren, the former Forever Two Wheelz president, who authorities say fired most of the gunshots that caused the injuries that day, received a 10-year prison sentence Tuesday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. Bailes also was critically injured in the gun fight.

Co-defendant James Gardner, 49, of Warren, was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in June to reduced charges of complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to felonious assault and accepting a plea agreement calling for him to get 15 years to life in prison.

Killed in the gun fight was Brothers Regime president Robert "Chopper" Marto, 54, of Cortland. Also killed was Brothers Regime member Jason "Foot" Moore, 41, of Bristolville. Suffering serious gunshot wounds were Walter Hughes, 41, of Warren and Andrew Claypool, 50, of Girard, also Brothers Regime members.