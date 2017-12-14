UPDATE | Boardman police say intoxicated man hit bicyclist in mall parking lot

BOARDMAN — A police report documenting an incident reported at a Southern Park Mall parking lot Wednesday night details what landed a township man in jail on numerous charges, including aggravated vehicular assault.

According to the report, police were dispatched to the mall about 11 p.m. for a report of a truck on fire. When police and fire officials arrived, they learned that the caller had been hit by a pick-up truck that had fled.

Police reported seeing the vehicle near DeBartolo Place “traveling in a very reckless manner,” and stopped it on Boardman Boulevard.

Police said the driver, identified as Stephen Rivers, 23, of Boardman Boulevard, smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on his feet and refused to cooperate. They also found that he was under multiple license suspensions.

Rivers was arrested on charges of obstructing official business and operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the report, which also noted he has two prior OVI convictions in 2016 and a physical control conviction from 2014.

“Following further investigation it was discovered that Rivers had struck a subject who was riding a bicycle through the mall overflow lot ... as he was doing ‘donuts’ in his truck in the snow-covered parking lot,” the report states.

Police then located a loaded gun and two open bottles of liquor in Rivers’ truck, according to the report.

Charges of aggravated vehicular assault, having weapons while intoxicated, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless operation, hit-skip, and court suspension and open container violations were added, according to the report.

Rivers is in the Mahoning County jail.