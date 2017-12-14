Austintown PD arrests city woman in prostitution sting

AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a Youngstown woman in a prostitution sting operation Wednesday afternoon.

Sha'erica Carr, 21, of Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown, is charged with soliciting sex and possessing criminal tools.

Police found an advertisement on an undisclosed website with pictures of a woman in underwear, and contacted the phone number attached to the ad, the report said.

Police asked Carr if she does "outcalls," and she responded "Depends on where your[sic] located baby will be more for gas," the report said.

Police and Carr exchanged photographs, and set a time to meet, the report said. Police said they recognized Carr from previous sting operations.

Carr was arrested in the 4400 block of Mahoning Avenue, the report said.

Carr was found guilty of possessing criminal tools and soliciting sex in Mahoning County Court in October 2016, according to court records.

Her court date is 1 p.m. Monday.