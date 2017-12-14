4 dead, 7 seriously hurt in French crash

PARIS (AP) — The French Interior Ministry says four children have died and seven people are seriously hurt after a collision between a train and a school bus in southern France. Twelve people were more lightly injured.

The accident occurred about 4 p.m. today close to the village of Millas as the children were being taken home at the end of school.

Photos of the scene tweeted by a local television station showed the bus cut in half and the train derailed.