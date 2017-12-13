Youngstown council passes more than 50 pieces of legislation

YOUNGSTOWN — A week after failing to pass legislation because not enough members were present, city council approved more than 50 items tonight.

Council voted 7-0 in favor of the legislation at a brief meeting. Last Wednesday, council was one member shy of the number needed to pass the proposals by emergency measure.

A key ordinance approved tonight was authorizing the board of control to settle a lawsuit that questions the legality of using water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.

The ordinance allows the board to decide between issuing $1.45 million in credits to its water customers and transferring that amount of money from the general fund to the water fund. With the general fund projected to have a deficit of $2.5 million to $3 million by the end of 2018, the first option seems more likely.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com