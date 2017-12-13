JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown council passes more than 50 pieces of legislation


Published: Wed, December 13, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A week after failing to pass legislation because not enough members were present, city council approved more than 50 items tonight.

Council voted 7-0 in favor of the legislation at a brief meeting. Last Wednesday, council was one member shy of the number needed to pass the proposals by emergency measure.

A key ordinance approved tonight was authorizing the board of control to settle a lawsuit that questions the legality of using water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.

The ordinance allows the board to decide between issuing $1.45 million in credits to its water customers and transferring that amount of money from the general fund to the water fund. With the general fund projected to have a deficit of $2.5 million to $3 million by the end of 2018, the first option seems more likely.

For the complete story, read Thursday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes