JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

WRTA debuts free rides on its holiday bus


Published: Wed, December 13, 2017 @ 3:07 p.m.

BOARDMAN

For the rest of the month, users of the county’s public transportation system have the chance to enjoy some holiday cheer during their trips. 

The Western Reserve Transit Authority today debuted its holiday bus, a decorated vehicle “designed to bring cheer to children, adults and everyone who will ride it from now through the end of the year,” according to a WRTA news release. 

The bus is making its first appearance today at the Boardman branch of the county library system. 

“The holiday bus is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the voters who supported our recent sales tax issue, which will allow us to continue to provide transportation service to Mahoning County residents who need WRTA to get to their jobs, their doctors, and to shop for groceries and other necessities,” said WRTA Executive Director Jim Ferraro. 

Rides on the holiday bus are free. 

It operates Monday-Saturday through Dec. 30, with the final appearance at the First Night Youngstown event on New Year’s Eve. 

The holiday busy will make at least one trip on every route on the WRTA system. 

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes