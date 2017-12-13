WRTA debuts free rides on its holiday bus

BOARDMAN

For the rest of the month, users of the county’s public transportation system have the chance to enjoy some holiday cheer during their trips.

The Western Reserve Transit Authority today debuted its holiday bus, a decorated vehicle “designed to bring cheer to children, adults and everyone who will ride it from now through the end of the year,” according to a WRTA news release.

The bus is making its first appearance today at the Boardman branch of the county library system.

“The holiday bus is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the voters who supported our recent sales tax issue, which will allow us to continue to provide transportation service to Mahoning County residents who need WRTA to get to their jobs, their doctors, and to shop for groceries and other necessities,” said WRTA Executive Director Jim Ferraro.

Rides on the holiday bus are free.

It operates Monday-Saturday through Dec. 30, with the final appearance at the First Night Youngstown event on New Year’s Eve.

The holiday busy will make at least one trip on every route on the WRTA system.