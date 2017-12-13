The National Weather Service is expecting four to seven inches of snow to fall today and overnight in the Mahoning Valley.

A winter weather advisory for the Valley is in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The NWS says one to two inches of snow is expected to fall during the day with another three to five inches after midnight until 4 a.m. Thursday.

There’s a chance of snow before 7 a.m. Thursday as well as after 1 p.m. with an accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

The low temperature overnight is expected to be around 18 degrees.

The NWS warns drivers to be prepared for reduced visibility at times tonight because of the potential for heavy snow and high winds.

Throughout today, The Vindicator will use this space to keep you updated on the forecast and any cancellations.

On Thursday morning, check here and 21 WFMJ-TV for the latest cancellations.

Because of this afternoon’s weather advisory, Youngstown City Schools' after school programs have been canceled.

This cancellation includes all after-school activities, including sports, for kindergarten through eighth-graders and programs for Youngstown Early College.

High school sports practices are still planned for today and the girls’ basketball game is still scheduled.

Because of impending bad weather, the Taft Promise Neighborhood Wellness Wednesday asthma presentation that had been scheduled for today has been canceled.

The city of Niles announced its first snow parking ban on the season. Under the emergency parking ban for tonight, parking on city streets is prohibited starting at 5 p.m. and will continue until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Vehicles violating the ordinance are subject to citation and/or towing.