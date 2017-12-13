Warren man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for having heroin and firearms

CLEVELAND — A Warren man was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for having a kilogram of heroin and firearms, said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman and Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel.

Ricardo B. McKinney, 32, was sentenced to 327 months after being convicted after a jury trial earlier this year.

“Between the kilo of heroin he had, and the two firearms he possessed despite being a felon, this defendant was a clear danger to the people of Warren,” Herdman said. “Law enforcement worked collaboratively in this case to make Trumbull County a safer place.”