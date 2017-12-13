JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Warren man sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for having heroin and firearms


Published: Wed, December 13, 2017 @ 2:49 p.m.

CLEVELAND — A Warren man was sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for having a kilogram of heroin and firearms, said U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman and Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel.

Ricardo B. McKinney, 32, was sentenced to 327 months after being convicted after a jury trial earlier this year.

“Between the kilo of heroin he had, and the two firearms he possessed despite being a felon, this defendant was a clear danger to the people of Warren,” Herdman said. “Law enforcement worked collaboratively in this case to make Trumbull County a safer place.”

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes