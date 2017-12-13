Trumbull commissioners at odds over administrator hiring

WARREN

While the Trumbull County commissioners had hoped to answer some of the calls for change in county government suggested by a citizens committee, one such recommendation has touched a nerve.

At today’s county commissioners meeting, it became clear that the possible hiring of a county administrator to assist the commissioners will be anything but simple.

First, when recent Republican county commissioner candidate Mary Williams of Cortland questioned Commissioner Frank Fuda about the idea, Fuda again expressed concern.

He wondered how hiring a full-time county administrator would save money when the county already has three people serving as what Fuda called “part-time county administrators.”

One is Paulette Godfrey, commissioners clerk and interim county administrator since the last county administrator left in 2006.

Another is Atty. Jim Misocky, whose title is projects manager; and the third is Richard Jackson, the recently hired county human-resources director, who also helps the commissioners with other matters.

But Commissioner Dan Polivka said none of those is a county administrator.

The administrator issue is also a sore spot because it was learned this week that Jackson and Mike Matas, chairman of the citizen budget committee that recommended the hiring of a county administrator, have both formally applied for the administrator’s job.

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.