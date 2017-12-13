JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio man charged with stealing just-delivered packages


Published: Wed, December 13, 2017 @ 2:40 p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in southwest Ohio say they have nabbed a holiday “porch pirate.”

Daniel Stolz, 31, of Cincinnati, was charged with theft this week in connection with the removal of two packages from the front porch of a house. Police say the homeowner caught the Nov. 29 theft on home surveillance and the video was circulated on social media, leading to a tip about the man’s identity.

The packages included children’s toys and credit cards. A Hamilton County municipal judge says stealing Christmas gifts is “a serious allegation” and Tuesday ordered Stolz jailed on $25,000 bond.

Police in several Cincinnati-area communities have volunteered to have holiday packages delivered to their departments for safekeeping until they can be picked up by residents.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes