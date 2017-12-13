JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Officials: Shots fired at Penn State satellite campus


Published: Wed, December 13, 2017 @ 4:30 p.m.

MONACA, Pa. (AP) — Officials say shots have been fired near a dining hall at a Penn State satellite campus near Pittsburgh and a coroner is at the scene.

Penn State Beaver issued an alert just before 4 p.m. today that shots were fired, adding that the situation is contained and they say there is "no threat at this time." It asks students and faculty to avoid the Student Union building and food services area.

Center Township police say a coroner is at the scene, but couldn't give details about any deaths.

The campus will be closed until further notice.

No other details were immediately available.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes